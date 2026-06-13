How to Overcome - Part 8-B, "The pollution of the devil, and how to combat it!"

Matthew 7:7-8 [Yah Scriptures]

7 “Ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find, knock and it shall be opened to you.

8 “For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it shall be opened.

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