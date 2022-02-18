Half of Humanity Poisoned

Dr. Ben Marble is one of the Medical Doctors who appeared before Senator Ron Johnson's Congressional Hearing. He like the other physicians and scientists there wanted the world to know what's really happening with this COVID-19 PSYOP and depopulation operation that's being spearheaded by the world's elite. In this interview, he laments the fact that half of the world's population which was foolish enough to allow themselves to be injected with an experimental mRNA genetic mutagen will find that having done so will likely result in their untimely death, if not shortly after receiving the shot, but within at least three years, due to the adverse effects of the genetic therapy will have on their immune system, and due to cancers that will arise in ways that are unique to each individual's own DNA.