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Big Tech Are 10 Antichrist Horns! Revelation Messianic Patterns News 2021
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67 views • August 22, 2021
Most end time's pundits claim the Antichrist will rule over Ten Horns, which are the revived Roman Empire, ten nations in Europe. That doesn't work. Belgium and Poland don't frighten us. What frightens us? Big Tech! Big Tech has become our Hitler SS Overlords telling us what we may do or say. It's time to rethink what the Ten Horns of Daniel 7 and Revelation 13 and 17 are. They are Big Tech throttling your freedoms. Let's analyze it together!
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