Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick & Tommy Carrigan | The Everyday Battle | 03.16.26

In a system that protects criminals while punishing the innocent, Joe’s out, Patrick and Tommy expose the raw double standard tearing America apart. A Vegas judge threatens contempt charges against police for refusing to release a convicted felon with 35 arrests including drug and involuntary manslaughter while Democrats in New York, Virginia, and beyond release illegal aliens caught with Molotov cocktails and exempt themselves from the gun laws they force on everyone else. This isn't justice, it's a deliberate war on regular Americans.





We cover the escalating betrayal: Zohran Mamdani’s push to slash New York’s estate tax exemption to $750,000, potentially seizing 50% value of family homes, while blue-state policies punish success and reward invasion. From Minnesota Democrats voting to fund rent for criminal illegals to Pennsylvania councilmen ranting about arresting ICE agents, the elite are openly declaring war on citizens using your tax dollars to fund chaos and crush dissent.





Today, Patrick hosts with special guest Tommy as they break down the fightback. A Maine father suing his school for banning the National Anthem, a Pennsylvania bus driver quitting over a MAGA hat ban, and the relentless indoctrination in public schools. This episode is a no-apologies gut punch, elections stolen, rights eroded, criminals empowered, and patriots under attack. The rot is deep, but the resistance is growing. Tune in now, get angry, and get ready to fight back. You won’t walk away the same.

Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





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