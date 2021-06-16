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Alex Jones Forewarned You Over 10 Years Ago Of The Smart Meter Roll-Out
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90 views • June 16, 2021
Alex Jones told you the roll-out of controlled thermostats would come, but it’s just the beginning…
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ca51937af5d80ee741faee
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ca51937af5d80ee741faee
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