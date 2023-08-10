Create New Account
Catastrophic Wildfire-Things You Can Do To Protect Your Own Property
Brief discussion on the importance of protecting your home from wildfire.  Be sure to research reliable sources for more detailed information.  Armed cartel members crossing border:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/armed-cartel-invaders-spotted-on-the-border/  Cartels operating in US forests:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/cartels-operating-in-americas-forests-with-john-nores-change-agents-with-andy-stumpf/  Antifa courtroom in Portland:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/no-justice-in-portland-as-antifa-lawyer-openly-intimidates-jury-during-andy-ngo-case/ Congress finds receipts on big bux bidens:    https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/house-republicans-release-bank-records-showing-over-20-million-in-payments-to-biden-family-associates/  

