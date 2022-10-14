After Xi Jiping Coronated at CCP’s 20th National Congress, He May Launch Kinetic Warfare

https://gnews.org/articles/t53497443
Summary：10/12/2022 Frank Gaffney: Xi Jiping will be coronated at the 20th National Congress of the CCP. Once he no longer feels constrained by any kind of opposition to him effectively for the future, he will be unleashed to realize the “China dream” of global domination. Together with all the domestic pressures, he may very likely launch kinetic warfare
