After Xi Jiping Coronated at CCP’s 20th National Congress, He May Launch Kinetic Warfare
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53497443

Summary：10/12/2022 Frank Gaffney: Xi Jiping will be coronated at the 20th National Congress of the CCP. Once he no longer feels constrained by any kind of opposition to him effectively for the future, he will be unleashed to realize the “China dream” of global domination. Together with all the domestic pressures, he may very likely launch kinetic warfare

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
