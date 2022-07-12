The Chinese Authorities Violently Disperse Thousands of Depositors Who Try To Recover Their Life-Savings From Banks

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https://gnews.org/post/psbe2b90
07/11/2022 The Chinese authorities violently dispersed a peaceful protest by thousands of depositors, who sought in vain to demand their life savings back from banks that have run into a deepening cash crisis.