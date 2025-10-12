KILLER TRIES TO OUTSMART COPS WITH MOUNTAIN DEW❗

A 37-year-old Florida woman was confronted by police a month after her roommate was murdered. Nichole Maks' roommate, Michael Cerasoli, was found with multiple stab wounds inside their burning home. Maks strangely doused herself in Diet Mountain Dew after being placed in handcuffs during the investigation. Find out what happened next on this episode of The Decoder.





For more videos like this, subscribe to The Decoder: @TheDecoderProduction





Become a Law&Crime YouTube Member for Exclusive Perks: https://bit.ly/LCMembersOnly

Subscribe to Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/LawAndCrimeNetwork

Become a Sponsor of Law&Crime's Leading Shows: https://lawandcrime.com/sales/





#Florida #TrueCrimeDocumentary #LawAndCrime





Content licensed to Law&Crime Network via The Decoder.





STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LAW&CRIME NETWORK:

Watch Law&Crime Network on YouTubeTV: https://bit.ly/3td2e3y

Where To Watch Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3akxLK5

Sign Up For Law&Crime's Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/LawandCrimeNewsletter

Read Fascinating Articles From Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3td2Iqo





Submit Tips to Law&Crime: [email protected]

For Advertising Inquiries, Please Contact: [email protected]

For Licensing Inquiries, Please Contact: [email protected]





LAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrime

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetwork

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrime





LAW&CRIME NETWORK PODCASTS: https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/





SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF LAW&CRIME NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNELS:

Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LawAndCrime/

BodyCam: https://www.youtube.com/@lawandcrimebodycam

Trials: https://www.youtube.com/@lawandcrimetrials

Investigates: https://www.youtube.com/@LawAndCrimeInvestigates

Scandal: https://www.youtube.com/@scandalousnews





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZUwMZl_HvA