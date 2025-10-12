BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
KILLER TRIES TO OUTSMART COPS WITH MOUNTAIN DEW❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
104 views • 1 day ago

A 37-year-old Florida woman was confronted by police a month after her roommate was murdered. Nichole Maks' roommate, Michael Cerasoli, was found with multiple stab wounds inside their burning home. Maks strangely doused herself in Diet Mountain Dew after being placed in handcuffs during the investigation. Find out what happened next on this episode of The Decoder.


Keywords
murderarsonmountain dewepic faillaw and crime
