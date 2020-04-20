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Trump to CNN Reporter: ‘You Don’t Have the Brains You Were Born with’
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59 views • April 20, 2020
by Charlie Spiering | 19 Apr 2020
President Donald Trump criticized CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond on Sunday who appeared upset that the president played video clips of praise for the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/19/donald-trump-cnn-reporter-dont-brains/
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President Donald Trump criticized CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond on Sunday who appeared upset that the president played video clips of praise for the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/19/donald-trump-cnn-reporter-dont-brains/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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