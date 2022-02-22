© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Sad Day This is Canada !!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • February 22, 2022
#Police in #Canada has now like their Prime Minister has gone full crazy on peaceful protestors.
This is Canada and what they are doing with our country and our people is shocking!!! Please share it with your friends and family! Like, comment, and subscribe !! THANK YOU !!HOLD THE LINE !!! #holdtheline We will hold the line till the last one!!!
Come and join us for Love, FREEDOM, for our children, for our future.
You are more than welcome to join at:
https://t.me/convoywatch
and please don't forget to visit and join our backup channel:
https://t.me/convoyofficial
This is Canada and what they are doing with our country and our people is shocking!!! Please share it with your friends and family! Like, comment, and subscribe !! THANK YOU !!HOLD THE LINE !!! #holdtheline We will hold the line till the last one!!!
Come and join us for Love, FREEDOM, for our children, for our future.
You are more than welcome to join at:
https://t.me/convoywatch
and please don't forget to visit and join our backup channel:
https://t.me/convoyofficial
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.