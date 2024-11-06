Civil Defense forbidden from putting out a fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces invaded the entire city of Jenin, specifically the Jenin camp, opened fire on civilians, bulldozed the infrastructure, cut off water and electricity to the camp, surrounded all entrances to the camp, burned a number of houses inside the camp, and prevented civil defense crews from reaching the burning houses to extinguish the fire.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 06/11/2024
