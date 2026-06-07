Ambgun PR57 status. 17HMR Coming. Suzuki V-Strom Bringing in New Gun Ranges

KelTec PR57 Long Range Test vs the Ruger RXM

https://youtube.com/shorts/mUPLwVtkaQs





Henry 17HMR

https://youtu.be/Mw8FhuxbYcA





Bear Creek Arsenal BC203

https://youtube.com/shorts/x5m3IJ9CxVg





The PR57 is still being tested. I’ve made two attempts to replicate the spectacular long range results shown in the “KelTec PR57 Long Range Test vs the Ruger RXM” video. So far I’ve not had any success…so either it was a statistical anomaly or maybe I’m doing something different. Maybe try again with hoodie and gloves?





The PR57 has been my primary carry pistol as warmer weather comes into play. It just carries so well. So comfortable. Truly forget I have it inside my waistband. Barely noticed it when rolling around on the ground installing a centerstand on the Suzuki V-Strom.





I picked up the motorcycle to transport me to nearby gun ranges. Using the Eberlestock Gunrunner backpack, I made a quick trip to the range in Sundance. Not only does it get me there with minimal expenditure of fuel, it’s convenient to run down range to check targets. Maybe not saving so much in fuel since I take the long, windy way. Including a detour up past Warren peak to the gravel forest roads in the Black Hills.





Three years ago I tried 17 HMR with the Henry lever action rifle. Had some feed issues. Tried the Bear Creek Arsenal BC203, a 10/22 like, semi-auto 17HMR. Accurate, but lots of problems stemming from the lack of delay in blowback. Bulging cases led to extraction issues. I’m going to revisit 17 HMR again…this time with the Savage Revel DLX…look for a Minuteman Review this fall. I have high hopes for the Revel. As a side note, I did get to see a Henry Golden Boy in 17 HMR at the range recently. Worked perfectly and shot well.





Also might have something for youth shooters. My grandson, after winning the local Rimfire Iron Sights league, is moving up to the optics class for July…either mount a scope on the Keystone Overlander or maybe get the Tikka T1x setup to fit him with a short length of pull chassis.





AmbGun Minuteman Reviews may be short, but distilling the information presented takes quite a bit of time.