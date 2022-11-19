Create New Account
Let's Talk Torah - Chayei Sarah | Friday Fellowship
Published 9 days ago |

Join Robert & Chelle Wagner, James & Leigh Caruthers for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Chayei Sarah (Life of Sarah) Genesis 23:1-25:18. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

11.18.22

Living Word by Brayden & Tali Waller

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFuVjE6kCdE


 Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

https://www.memeservantheart.com.co


