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In Maine, Trump rescinds protections on marine national monument off Cape Cod
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34 views • June 06, 2020
6:51 PM EDT June 5, 2020
BANGOR, Maine — In Maine Friday to tour the Puritan Medical Products factory in Guilford, President Donald Trump met with leaders of the New England fishing industry to announce that he would rescind future protections of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.
https://www.newscentermaine.com/mobile/article/news/local/in-maine-trump-rescinds-protections-on-marine-national-monument-off-cape-cod/97-200b5ff3-ffef-47f5-a2a3-3bbf01e9389e
BANGOR, Maine — In Maine Friday to tour the Puritan Medical Products factory in Guilford, President Donald Trump met with leaders of the New England fishing industry to announce that he would rescind future protections of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.
https://www.newscentermaine.com/mobile/article/news/local/in-maine-trump-rescinds-protections-on-marine-national-monument-off-cape-cod/97-200b5ff3-ffef-47f5-a2a3-3bbf01e9389e
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