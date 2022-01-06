Laboratories In Germany Publish Evidence That There Is No Virus And That COVID Does Not Exist

SOURCE: No Covid CoronavirusGerms, Bacteria, Fungus and Even Viruses (Which Are Not Viruses But Protein Based Exosomes Within Our RNA) Are Everywhere. So-Called Diseases Are Symptoms Of An Underlying Toxicity Within The Cells. So-Called Viruses Are Manufactured Within Our Bodies As A Protection Mechanism Against Over Toxicity …. When We Are Overly Toxic Our Bodies Create A Natural Detoxification Process Called A Cold, A Flu, Or Pneumonia To Rid The Body Of These Deadly Toxins. Viruses Are Not Contagious In Any Form. There's plenty of information explaining how we do NOT and can not catch viruses. It's your responsibility as "Adults" to look into this very important information or laugh and continue living in the echo chamber. Companies are more scared of the government than Germ theory. Biochemistry debunks Corona. Its the terrain not a germ theory.COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.Playlist:Source: