Ukrainian Front in DPR Collapsed Russian Forces Advance Across Entire Section - Russian soldier
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1278 followers
1
94 views • 13 hours ago

 Ukrainian Front in DPR Collapsed Russian Forces Advance Across Entire Section - Russian soldier.

"We advanced about 40 kilometers along the front. I’ll tell you this: we are moving north from the village of Malinovka," he added.

Adding:   Amid the chaos tonight, Russia is throwing the kitchen sink at Ukraine — cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, glide bombs, even Su-57s are in the air, according to Ukrainian channels.

✈️ MASSIVE U.S. AIRLIFT UNDERWAY

Dozens of U.S. military cargo planes, refueling tankers, C-130s, and even C-5M Super Galaxies are now airborne across the United States.

Real-time flight radar shows:

• Rapid eastbound movement

• Many originating from bases with global deployment capacity

• Unusual coordination across multiple airframes

This scale of domestic flight activity—centered around strategic hubs like Oklahoma and Texas—is consistent with rapid force positioning or large-scale readiness drills.

Adding:

💥🇺🇦 Kinzhals hit Kiev! Explosions reported!

💥🇺🇦 Kiev! Ballistic launches also reported.

Explosions also in Krivoy Rog.

💥🇺🇦 Air raid across Ukraine.

Cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace though Sumy region.

 Kalibr cruise missiles also entered Ukrainian airspace from the Black Sea.

Boom photo: 💥🇺🇦 Zhuliany District, Kiev

Zhuliany International Airport (Sikorsky International Airport) is located in this district.

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report that Zhuliany Airport was attacked.

Repeated Kinzhal launches from MiG-31K

Also:  There are reports of massive Israeli airstrikes across Iran.

Reuters, citing Iranian media: 

Air defenses activated in Natanz, central Iran.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
