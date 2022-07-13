In 40-Years, He's Never Been More Bullish On Uranium | Scott Melbye

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Uranium is at the intersection of the green energy movement, energy security, and energy independence. Scott Melbye has been in the Uranium industry for over forty years, but right now he is more bullish than ever. "I don't know if I've ever been this optimistic of the totality of the fundamentals that are driving uranium right now." He explains how Uranium Royalty Corp is positioned to take advantage of the coming rise in the resource.



