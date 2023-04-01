TURBO CANCER(?) 'THING' NEAR MY BELLY BUTTON, EASILY TERMINATED - Brighteon Premium Video Trailer

Good day. Not a negative or scary yak yak yak talking-head video. The antidote was simplier for this one than the half-a-golf-ball near my spine that is 100% flattened. Have the best day ever. Am on a "Step 5" Abraham Hicks Law of Attraction alignment atm, I think. Preppers should consider having this antidote in their medicine cabinet. Am looking for a way to make this cure by myself.





turbo,cancer.painful,bumb,diy,cure,health,diy,prepping,pharmacy,self, make