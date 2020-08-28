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They Are About To Start Taking Children From Their Homes In Australia!!! You Need To Arm Up And Prepare NOW!
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80 views • August 28, 2020
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The Alex Jones Show August 26 2020
They have passed laws giving their government the 'authority' to remove family members from home and place them in 'isolation facilities' to 'keep them safe from COVID' and not spread it to others.
The Autralian people were duped into giving away their God given right to bear arms, and they are paying for it
Lets not join them.
The Alex Jones Show August 26 2020
They have passed laws giving their government the 'authority' to remove family members from home and place them in 'isolation facilities' to 'keep them safe from COVID' and not spread it to others.
The Autralian people were duped into giving away their God given right to bear arms, and they are paying for it
Lets not join them.
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