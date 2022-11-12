Midterm Recap: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly... Plus This Week's Headline News 11/11/22

Dear midterms November 2022, what in the world just happened? We were promised a Red Wave, then a Red mirage, got a Blue mirage, and now a Red trickle? All of this while 3/4 of Americans polled said we are on the wrong track...? While every indicator showed a Republican blowout...? Republicans did blow it out in the midterms, showing up in numbers greater then Democrats, to rival the tea party wave of 2010. While votes are still, (yes STILL) being tabulated and counted, some indicators show that Republicans came out to vote 4%--6.5% greater than Democrats: upwards of 6 million! So who is to blame? The establishment wants to blame Trump, but all eyes are on Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and Donna McDaniel; the old guard DC establishment has got to go. They don't represent the people they represent special interests. However there were some bright spots, some great House flips, and we want to highlight, those so come join us today as we recap and go over ongoing election results and so much more! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/midterm-recap-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly/

