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Gov Announce “Cooling Centers” to Escape Heat as Rolling Blackouts Become Official Democrat Policy
The Resistance 1776
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125 views • July 18, 2022

The War Room (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 7-18-22


I am urging you to get with Goldco and protect your hard-earned money. Klaus already said they are going to destroy the U.S. dollar, and collapse our food and energy sources. Just look at the news, you do see all the countries rising up due to gas, energy, food, and also bank accounts freezing? You don't think that will come here too, you got another thing coming!


Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://goldcometals.com/TheResistance1776. Convert your 401K or IRA into Gold or Silver. Please do not wait until it's too late!


Time is of the essence, over $1 Trillion Dollars in retirement funds (IRA's/401K's) have been lost in the market. The more savings we roll over into gold and silver, the more we can help our fellow Patriots weather this intense storm that's brewing.


We know the world government globalists are controlling Joe Biden and their Anti-God, Anti-America cabal is destroying our Country, and Collapsing the U.S. Dollar, don't wait for the banks to shut down and prevent you from getting your hard-earned savings. Prepare and get precious metals NOW! Don't say I didn't warn you!


Local governments across the US are instructing citizens to head to air-conditioned 'cooling centers' as the nation reels from unprecedented heat waves.


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freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
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