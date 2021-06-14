Part 3 Prophesy PG Commentary Interpretation Bo Polny Time Analyst, June 4 2021

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Read Along: New Words from God Originated as Post on Social Networks
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/06/new-words-from-god-originated-as-post.html
Prophesy, Bo Polny, Time Analyst, PG Commentary, Interpretation, June 4 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/06/prophesy-bo-polny-time-analyst-pg_4.html
Man's goal was to work a couple years take the extra he saved and buy land and the things he needed to start a farm. No electricity no telephones but land a couple chickens a few horses, build his house by hand, buy some seeds to plant, a plow, build a barn, buy some pigs. Maybe some left over for fruit trees. And be set for life in just a few years of working for some one else Right? The point or moral of the story is fiat debases the true value of a man's work. And debases the real value of silver coins as a monetary instrument, Created by Divine Design. Honest money for Honest men.
PG here. It is Spring Time and We have been very busy. Everyday I receive healing and getting new from God. Hopefully I got it all written down. I haven't had time to read them out loud. This will be a few live streams until All the info has been read out loud.
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