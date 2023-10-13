Create New Account
🌟 Can Anyone Lead? 🌟
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
183 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

🌟 In our latest podcast, Sam Adeyemi, the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre and author of "Dear Leader," shared an inspiring insight.

He recounted how, right out of college, he received his very first book on leadership from a wise church reverend. The core message was simple yet profound: Everybody can lead. 📘

🌱 Discovering the key qualities of a leader, Sam realized that some were already within his grasp, while others were traits he knew he could nurture. This realization became his personal growth mission - to cultivate these qualities.

Surprisingly, leadership roles began to find him, eventually leading him away from the engineering site. 🚀

Eager to learn more from Sam Adeyemi's perspective? Tune in to the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3ECwMRu

Unlock your leadership potential; it's already within you! 💪

Keywords
inspirationleadershipleadershipjourneypersonalgrowthleadershipqualities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket