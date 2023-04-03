Stock Up on Spiritual Bread - Part Two

We are looking at the perfect storm of famine coming now: when GOD-made events and man-made events come together to create the coming of the Third Seal in Revelation: Famine.

As a Christian, do you need to worry about what lies directly ahead? Not unless you have not stocked up on SPIRITUAL BREAD. If you are packing food away in your basements and pantries, but have NOT focused on acquiring SPIRITUAL BREAD, you may actually need the food in your basement and pantries. But if you have connected to the BREAD OF LIFE, JESUS CHRIST, THROUGH A FULL SURRENDER and an INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP WITH HIM—then your OIL LAMP WOULD BE FULL and you are making the preparations that are WAY MORE IMPORTANT than how much food you can store away. (Susan Davis)

Stock Up on Spiritual Bread - Part One

