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Trump Counter-Attack: The Super Bowl Will Look Like A Puppy Show, No Escape For Players!
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170 views • January 28, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2389b - Think Football, The Super Bowl Will Look Like A Puppy Show, No Escape For Players
The [DS]/MSM are now trapped, they are red pilling America, people can now see very clearly and they don't like what they see. Trump did not attend JB inauguration and he didn't hand over the football, why? It seems that everything is heating up, DHS puts out a warning and the impeachment is a go, the Senate was actually the target. The Super Bowl is going to look like a puppy show, there is no escape.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2389b - Think Football, The Super Bowl Will Look Like A Puppy Show, No Escape For Players
The [DS]/MSM are now trapped, they are red pilling America, people can now see very clearly and they don't like what they see. Trump did not attend JB inauguration and he didn't hand over the football, why? It seems that everything is heating up, DHS puts out a warning and the impeachment is a go, the Senate was actually the target. The Super Bowl is going to look like a puppy show, there is no escape.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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