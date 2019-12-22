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Τιμή στούς αθώους σφαγμένους από τους κομμουνιστές στήν πηγάδα τού Μελιγαλά
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46 views • December 22, 2019
Την Κυριακή 15 Σεπτεμβρίου, η Λαϊκή Κίνηση Πολιτών Αττικής ενισχυμένη απο εκπροσώπους των τομέων: Θεσσαλονίκης, Ξυλοκάστρου, Κιάτου, Αγρινίου, Ηλείας, Χαλκίδος και ομογενών, συμμετείχε στο ετήσιο μνημόσυνο των άνω των 1600 θυμάτων ιερέων, στρατιωτών, αγροτών, γυναικών αλλά και μικρών παιδιών απο το κομμουνιστικό λεπίδι στην Πηγάδα του Μελιγαλά, κατ εντολήν του αρχικίναιδου Θανάση Κλάρα, (μιζέρια), Άρη Βελουχιώτη τον Σεπτέμβριο του 1944.
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