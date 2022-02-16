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Australia's leaders are an Jewish Zionist Supremacist Masonic COVID death cult
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272 views • February 16, 2022
Almost all non jew world leaders are indoctrinated into the secret societies of the world, the supremacist cult of Freemasonry. These world leaders swear an oath onto death to serve the Freemason jewish world domination plot and not the laws or Constitution or the people they are elected to serve. EXPOSE THIS EVIL MONOLITHIC DEATH CULT. or we are all doomed.
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