The Decline of America's Military Reflects the Overall Decline of America Itself

US polling discovers growing distrust among the American public of the US military, a previously highly trusted institution.
The US military continues to decline as it is used, abused, and exploited in pursuit of US hegemony around the globe.
As the pursuit of hegemony drains America back home, fewer back home are qualified to serve in the military abroad, thus a vicious, inescapable cycle is created.
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/
TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.