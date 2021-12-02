Driver Suddenly Lost Consciousness on the Road. Will This Be Common With COVID-19 Vaccine Disaster?

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11/28/2021 On a busy highway, a driver suddenly lost his consciousness, leaving the car out of control. Fortunately, the driver who got hit from behind got out of the car and came forward to help, otherwise the consequences would be disastrous. Will this be common with the Covid-19 vaccine disaster?