Tucker Takes Down Fox: Biden Wannabe Dictator- Headline News 6/16/23

Weekly News Report- Tucker Carlson took a shot over the bow at former employer, Fox News after they got caught up in WannaBe Dictator Gate. A producer at Fox displayed WannaBe Dictator on the screen referring to Joe Biden after he had his main political rival arrested this week. Tucker Carlson brilliantly illustrated why Joe Biden is indeed a “Wannabe Dictator. Robert Kennedy Jr joined the Joe Rogan podcast to talk about everything from vaccines to lockdowns and everything in between, including the CIA and military-industrial complex. House Oversight Chairman Says There Is Evidence Of $20-$30 Million Of Illegal Payments To Bidens. Our favorite farmer, Joel Salatin testifies before the House about the insanity of meat laws! All of that and much more- Buckle up, we are going for a wild ride in this week's Headline News!Read More:





***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.