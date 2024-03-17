US Laws To Address Sunday Church Attendance. March 23: Darkness for Earth. Global Sabbath March

US Lawmakers discuss Sunday Chuch Attnedance: Policymakers Should Have An Interest In Making Sure People Are Able To Find Value Outside Of Work On Sunday. Senator Murphy concluded: “A lot of people find value in work, and I’m glad that they do, but a lot of people find more value by the institutions and the social clubs and the churches that they affiliate and spend time with outside of work. But that is just less accessible for people today and that should be a public policy interest of the United States Congress.”





U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Thursday spoke at a U.S. Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee hearing on the need for a 32-hour workweek that gives workers a fair share of the benefits gained through advancements in technology. In his questions to Shawn Fain, International President of the United Auto Workers (UAW), Murphy emphasized the importance of giving people more time to lead fulfilling lives outside of work.





Murphy pushed back on Republicans’ claim that reducing work hours is unsustainable, pointing to the diversion of an unprecedented share of economic productivity away from workers and into the hands of the 1%: “I think the fundamental question here that we're asking is: Where has all this wealth gone that has been gathered in this economy from these massive increases in productivity if it hasn't been going to workers; if the UAW and other unions have to fight tooth and nail just to be able to get living wage increases?”





Murphy continued: “Here's a stunning piece of data: for the first time, last year, the majority of wealth for new billionaires – these were people who became billionaires in 2023 – came not from their work, but through inheritance. It's the first time ever that that's happened. A thousand billionaires are expected to pass down $5.2 trillion worth of wealth to their heirs in the next 20 years. And so, you hope that if the money isn't going to the workers, it's at least being recycled back into the economy. It's just not true. A lot of that money is being hoarded and then passed down to kids who, in previous ages, would not have been able to enjoy that level of benefit from their parents’ success.”





Murphy highlighted the decline in participation in faith and civic institutions: “There’s a pretty wild thing happening in America today: in 2000, 70 percent of Americans belonged to a religious institution, but today that number is 50 percent. There has been a pretty precipitous decline in the ability or willingness of Americans to go to church or to a religious institution on a regular basis. And I think that has lots of broad impacts in our society. There are a lot of reasons for that, but one of them is that Americans just have less free time. When you have to work 70 hours to get the same standard of living for your family that 40 hours would have gotten you a few decades ago, you don't have time to go to Wednesday night Bible study; you might not have the ability to even attend church services on a Sunday.”





