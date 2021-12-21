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HOW DO YOU DEFINE SUCCESS
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184 views • December 21, 2021
One of the things that people are always asking me is how I've built a successful business in such a short amount of time.
be honest, it's not always easy and sometimes it can be a lot of work. But here's the thing, I've noticed that when you show up in your purpose work and deliver the messages, it also can be very rewarding. What I consider success doesn't always match up with how others define success.
Press play to hear how I what success looks like for me and I also share the top 4 things that I believe play a significant role in building a thriving business.
For more videos like this, head over to my YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/LeahSteele) and if you want to learn how I earned my first 50 K month click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ku3Kr6i34c
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
be honest, it's not always easy and sometimes it can be a lot of work. But here's the thing, I've noticed that when you show up in your purpose work and deliver the messages, it also can be very rewarding. What I consider success doesn't always match up with how others define success.
Press play to hear how I what success looks like for me and I also share the top 4 things that I believe play a significant role in building a thriving business.
For more videos like this, head over to my YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/LeahSteele) and if you want to learn how I earned my first 50 K month click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ku3Kr6i34c
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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