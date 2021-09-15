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IS-Attack Kabul: Perfect opportunity for US-strategists in Afghanistan?
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10 views • September 15, 2021
Only a week after our Kla.TV broadcast "Afghanistan in Phase 5 - U.S. Withdrawal Strategy" on August 20, 2021, reports in the leading media today (that is August 28) stated that the terrorist organization Islamic State, or IS, had carried out an attack on the airport in Kabul, killing over 100 people. The Taliban would have been responsible for the security of the airport. That is what they had assured the U.S. government. Islamist forces in Afghanistan are divided and competing for dominance in the country. U.S. President Joe Biden had announced operations against the Islamists as a result of this latest unrest. These are the reports of the leading media. Thus, the predictions from our broadcast seem to be coming true before our very eyes and ears.
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