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William Craig Reed: Russia, China, the Arctic, the Dollar, & the United States
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44 views • June 28, 2020
US Navy diver, submariner, and author William Craig Reed discusses his new book "Spies of the Deep" on the sinking of the Russian Kursk submarine in 2000 and how it led to the rise of Vladimir Putin and his revival of Russia as an economic and military power. He discusses the new war for the Arctic, Chinese asymmetric warfare, and threats to America's supply chain and the U.S. dollar's position as the world reserve currency.
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Show Notes
What really happened to Russia's 'unsinkable' sub https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/aug/05/kursk.russia
Russia's Putin says he may seek another term if constitutional changes passed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-putin-vote/russias-putin-says-he-may-seek-another-term-if-constitutional-changes-passed-idUSKBN23S0H3
IS THE CORONAVIRUS A BIOWEAPON? http://wcraigreed.com/is-the-coronavirus-a-bioweapon
CORONAVIRUS COMPROMISES NAVY’S ABILITY TO PROTECT U.S. SUPPLY LINES http://wcraigreed.com/coronavirus-compromises-navys-ability-to-protect-u-s-supply-lines
Websites
W. Craig Reed http://wcraigreed.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/wcraigreed
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/W-Craig-Reed/604010902960165
About William Craig Reed
William Craig Reed is the author of several award-winning non-fiction books including Spies of the Deep (Post Hill Press, 2020), The Seven Secrets of Neuron-Leadership (Wiley, 2017), and the critically acclaimed Red November (HarperCollins, 2010). Also, the novels Status-6: A Jon Shay NCIS Special Ops Thriller (Post Hill Press, 2020) and The Eagle and the Snake: A SEAL Team Six Interactive Thriller (Diversion, 2012). Reed is the co-author of Tarzan, My Father (ECW Press, 2002) with the late Johnny Weissmuller, Jr.
Reed served as a U.S. Navy diver, qualified submariner, and SpecOp photographer. He earned commendations for completing secret missions during the Cold War, some in concert with SEAL Team 1, and he is one of only a few authors invited by the U.S. Navy to observe Ice Exercise (ICEX) submarine operations in the Arctic. Reed is an alumnus or member of numerous military, veteran, and technology associations, allowing him to reach an audience of millions.
Reed is a geopolitical and military expert and has been a frequent guest on national television and radio including CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX and other stations. He has contributed dozens of op ed articles and frequently provides inside information to the media on Putin, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. Reed holds an MBA in Marketing and a Harvard University Neuroscience SeriesX Certification. He was a former vice president and board director for the Silicon Valley American Marketing Association and has founded three successful software companies.
Reed is a co-founder of the Us4Warriors Veterans Foundation, honored as a San Diego County’s Veterans Non-Profit of the Year. Proceeds from Reed’s books help support this foundation.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
What really happened to Russia's 'unsinkable' sub https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/aug/05/kursk.russia
Russia's Putin says he may seek another term if constitutional changes passed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-putin-vote/russias-putin-says-he-may-seek-another-term-if-constitutional-changes-passed-idUSKBN23S0H3
IS THE CORONAVIRUS A BIOWEAPON? http://wcraigreed.com/is-the-coronavirus-a-bioweapon
CORONAVIRUS COMPROMISES NAVY’S ABILITY TO PROTECT U.S. SUPPLY LINES http://wcraigreed.com/coronavirus-compromises-navys-ability-to-protect-u-s-supply-lines
Websites
W. Craig Reed http://wcraigreed.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/wcraigreed
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/W-Craig-Reed/604010902960165
About William Craig Reed
William Craig Reed is the author of several award-winning non-fiction books including Spies of the Deep (Post Hill Press, 2020), The Seven Secrets of Neuron-Leadership (Wiley, 2017), and the critically acclaimed Red November (HarperCollins, 2010). Also, the novels Status-6: A Jon Shay NCIS Special Ops Thriller (Post Hill Press, 2020) and The Eagle and the Snake: A SEAL Team Six Interactive Thriller (Diversion, 2012). Reed is the co-author of Tarzan, My Father (ECW Press, 2002) with the late Johnny Weissmuller, Jr.
Reed served as a U.S. Navy diver, qualified submariner, and SpecOp photographer. He earned commendations for completing secret missions during the Cold War, some in concert with SEAL Team 1, and he is one of only a few authors invited by the U.S. Navy to observe Ice Exercise (ICEX) submarine operations in the Arctic. Reed is an alumnus or member of numerous military, veteran, and technology associations, allowing him to reach an audience of millions.
Reed is a geopolitical and military expert and has been a frequent guest on national television and radio including CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX and other stations. He has contributed dozens of op ed articles and frequently provides inside information to the media on Putin, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea. Reed holds an MBA in Marketing and a Harvard University Neuroscience SeriesX Certification. He was a former vice president and board director for the Silicon Valley American Marketing Association and has founded three successful software companies.
Reed is a co-founder of the Us4Warriors Veterans Foundation, honored as a San Diego County’s Veterans Non-Profit of the Year. Proceeds from Reed’s books help support this foundation.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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