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John Nelson Darby's Haunted Castle
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195 views • June 04, 2022
In my quest to trace the origins of Jesuit Futurism I came across John Nelson Darby who created quite an elaborate system of Eschatology branching off of the Jesuit Futurists before him (Ribera, Bellarmine and Irving). I chronicle his experience with Edward Irving's Church in this video and his opinion of it. Then I also cover his meeting with visionary Margaret MacDonald. I point out that Margaret McDonald teaches a New Age type of Christ.
I was pretty shocked at what I found out about Darby's background when I probed further. He comes from a family that can not be described as Christian whatsoever. Quite the contrary, his relatives were into the Occult. His own family line owned the most haunted castle in Ireland and possibly the most haunted Castle in Europe! One of his own Plymouth Brethren tells an account of a Poltergeist of Darby's. Oddly, the fact that Aleister Crowley attended Darby's Church is equally baffling. I haven't even gotten to picking apart what's wrong with Dispensationalism. I will save that for another time. I just had to show the Occult connections here.
I was pretty shocked at what I found out about Darby's background when I probed further. He comes from a family that can not be described as Christian whatsoever. Quite the contrary, his relatives were into the Occult. His own family line owned the most haunted castle in Ireland and possibly the most haunted Castle in Europe! One of his own Plymouth Brethren tells an account of a Poltergeist of Darby's. Oddly, the fact that Aleister Crowley attended Darby's Church is equally baffling. I haven't even gotten to picking apart what's wrong with Dispensationalism. I will save that for another time. I just had to show the Occult connections here.
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