BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John Nelson Darby's Haunted Castle
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
95 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
195 views • June 04, 2022
In my quest to trace the origins of Jesuit Futurism I came across John Nelson Darby who created quite an elaborate system of Eschatology branching off of the Jesuit Futurists before him (Ribera, Bellarmine and Irving). I chronicle his experience with Edward Irving's Church in this video and his opinion of it. Then I also cover his meeting with visionary Margaret MacDonald. I point out that Margaret McDonald teaches a New Age type of Christ.

I was pretty shocked at what I found out about Darby's background when I probed further. He comes from a family that can not be described as Christian whatsoever. Quite the contrary, his relatives were into the Occult. His own family line owned the most haunted castle in Ireland and possibly the most haunted Castle in Europe! One of his own Plymouth Brethren tells an account of a Poltergeist of Darby's. Oddly, the fact that Aleister Crowley attended Darby's Church is equally baffling. I haven't even gotten to picking apart what's wrong with Dispensationalism. I will save that for another time. I just had to show the Occult connections here.
Keywords
rapturejesuitnew agedispensationalismaleister crowleyjohn darbymargaret macdonaldfalse lightedward irvingmildred darbyirvingites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy