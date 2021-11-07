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The Hepatitis Vaccine Given To Every US Child On day 1 Was Safety Trialed For 5 Days!
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199 views • November 07, 2021
Hepatitis Vaccine Safety data will shock you!
Stanly Plotkin “The Godfather of vaccines” deposition on the Safety of the Hepatitis B vaccine.
Stanly Plotkin “The Godfather of vaccines” deposition on the Safety of the Hepatitis B vaccine.
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