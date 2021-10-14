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The CONvid: Of Pilots Dying In Flight, Crashing Planes & Unvaxxed FEMA Nurse Replacements
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185 views • October 14, 2021
The entire COVID con is on display for everyone to see who has eyes to see. Reports of pilots dying in flight, along with flight attendants dying after they received their COVID shots. Recently, a plane crash in California that killed two people is suspect that the pilot received the COVID shots just prior to the crash. However, on another front. there is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) replacing doctors and nurses who have been fired or walked out of their jobs with their own "UNVAXXED" doctors and nurses. This is very serious and the People are the solution to it all, not the government.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-convid-of-pilots-dying-in-flight-crashing-planes-unvaxxed-fema-nurse-replacements-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-convid-of-pilots-dying-in-flight-crashing-planes-unvaxxed-fema-nurse-replacements-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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