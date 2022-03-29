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Praise and Flattery. What is the Difference Between Them?
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0 view • March 29, 2022
When someone says you did a good job, or that you look beautiful, or that they like your drawing, are they genuinely praising you? Or is it just flattery? The two can easily be confused, and that is especially true in the religious world today. Do you feel your own praise for God falling a bit flat lately? If you want to get back to your first love, this video will help you to understand the difference between real praise and worship for God, and the shallow flattery that leaves you feeling unfulfilled. Knowing the difference will not only improve your relationship with God, but with others in your life as well.
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