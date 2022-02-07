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VN Rumble Makes Rogan Offer, Sleepy Putin at Olympics, Victory w/ Freedom Convoy, COVID Pandemic ENDING 2.07
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10 views • February 07, 2022
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- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
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RYAN
Rumble Publicly Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million for a Four Year Censorship-Free Contract
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/07/rumble-publicly-offers-joe-rogan-100-million-for-a-four-year-censorship-free-contract/
Nobody Cares: Olympics Opening Ceremony Hits The Trees, Dies
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/07/nobody-cares-olympics-opening-ceremony-hits-the-trees-dies/
Dutch Residents Plan to Throw Rotten Eggs at Jeff Bezos’ Superyacht over Dismantling a Historic Bridge so It Can Pass-through
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/06/dutch-residents-plan-to-throw-rotten-eggs-at-jeff-bezos-superyacht-over-dismantling-a-historic-bridge-so-it-can-pass-through/
JUSTIN
Victory: Freedom Convoy Successfully Pressures Canadian Province Into Dropping Covid Restrictions
https://beckernews.com/victory-freedom-convoy-successfully-pressures-canadian-province-into-dropping-covid-restrictions-44024/
U.S. Department of Health Stops Requiring Hospitals to Report Coronavirus Deaths to Federal Government
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/07/u-s-department-of-health-stops-requiring-hospitals-to-report-coronavirus-deaths-to-federal-government/
WATCH: Middle School Teacher Caught On Camera Berating Son Of Two Police Officers For Wearing “Blue Lives Matter” Face Mask...Calls It the “New Confederate flag”
https://100percentfedup.com/watch-middle-school-teacher-caught-on-camera-berating-son-of-two-police-officers-for-wearing-blue-lives-matter-face-mask-calls-it-the-new-confederate-flag/
UPDATE: Man Who Rammed Car into Winnipeg Freedom Convoy Protesters is Antifa Activist David Zegarac
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/update-man-rammed-car-winnipeg-freedom-convoy-protesters-antifa-activist/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
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EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
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Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
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Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN: Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
Featured Content:
RYAN
Rumble Publicly Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million for a Four Year Censorship-Free Contract
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/07/rumble-publicly-offers-joe-rogan-100-million-for-a-four-year-censorship-free-contract/
Nobody Cares: Olympics Opening Ceremony Hits The Trees, Dies
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/07/nobody-cares-olympics-opening-ceremony-hits-the-trees-dies/
Dutch Residents Plan to Throw Rotten Eggs at Jeff Bezos’ Superyacht over Dismantling a Historic Bridge so It Can Pass-through
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/06/dutch-residents-plan-to-throw-rotten-eggs-at-jeff-bezos-superyacht-over-dismantling-a-historic-bridge-so-it-can-pass-through/
JUSTIN
Victory: Freedom Convoy Successfully Pressures Canadian Province Into Dropping Covid Restrictions
https://beckernews.com/victory-freedom-convoy-successfully-pressures-canadian-province-into-dropping-covid-restrictions-44024/
U.S. Department of Health Stops Requiring Hospitals to Report Coronavirus Deaths to Federal Government
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/07/u-s-department-of-health-stops-requiring-hospitals-to-report-coronavirus-deaths-to-federal-government/
WATCH: Middle School Teacher Caught On Camera Berating Son Of Two Police Officers For Wearing “Blue Lives Matter” Face Mask...Calls It the “New Confederate flag”
https://100percentfedup.com/watch-middle-school-teacher-caught-on-camera-berating-son-of-two-police-officers-for-wearing-blue-lives-matter-face-mask-calls-it-the-new-confederate-flag/
UPDATE: Man Who Rammed Car into Winnipeg Freedom Convoy Protesters is Antifa Activist David Zegarac
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/update-man-rammed-car-winnipeg-freedom-convoy-protesters-antifa-activist/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
Journey To Truth Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY1DJ0VhYf4
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
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