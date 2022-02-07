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VN Rumble Makes Rogan Offer, Sleepy Putin at Olympics, Victory w/ Freedom Convoy, COVID Pandemic ENDING 2.07
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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10 views • February 07, 2022
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RYAN



Rumble Publicly Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million for a Four Year Censorship-Free Contract

https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/07/rumble-publicly-offers-joe-rogan-100-million-for-a-four-year-censorship-free-contract/



Nobody Cares: Olympics Opening Ceremony Hits The Trees, Dies

https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/07/nobody-cares-olympics-opening-ceremony-hits-the-trees-dies/



Dutch Residents Plan to Throw Rotten Eggs at Jeff Bezos’ Superyacht over Dismantling a Historic Bridge so It Can Pass-through

https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/06/dutch-residents-plan-to-throw-rotten-eggs-at-jeff-bezos-superyacht-over-dismantling-a-historic-bridge-so-it-can-pass-through/



JUSTIN



Victory: Freedom Convoy Successfully Pressures Canadian Province Into Dropping Covid Restrictions

https://beckernews.com/victory-freedom-convoy-successfully-pressures-canadian-province-into-dropping-covid-restrictions-44024/



U.S. Department of Health Stops Requiring Hospitals to Report Coronavirus Deaths to Federal Government

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/07/u-s-department-of-health-stops-requiring-hospitals-to-report-coronavirus-deaths-to-federal-government/



WATCH: Middle School Teacher Caught On Camera Berating Son Of Two Police Officers For Wearing “Blue Lives Matter” Face Mask...Calls It the “New Confederate flag”

https://100percentfedup.com/watch-middle-school-teacher-caught-on-camera-berating-son-of-two-police-officers-for-wearing-blue-lives-matter-face-mask-calls-it-the-new-confederate-flag/



UPDATE: Man Who Rammed Car into Winnipeg Freedom Convoy Protesters is Antifa Activist David Zegarac

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/update-man-rammed-car-winnipeg-freedom-convoy-protesters-antifa-activist/



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