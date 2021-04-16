The Worst Tax: Who's Responsible For Skyrocketing Food Prices?

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Government is always limited to how much it can tax the people directly. People will ultimately rebel against high taxes. So, as a workaround, a monopoly was granted to The Federal Reserve. If the government wants money, The Fed can just print it. The people will still pay for this, of course, but not directly. They'll pay when they see rising prices in the marketplace. The government can just blame something else as the cause. Inflation is the worst tax of them all.