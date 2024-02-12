Create New Account
Bavarian farmers continue protests against federal govt’s agricultural policies
Hundreds of farmers gathered in the northern Bavarian town of Neustadt an der Aisch to protest against the German government's agricultural policies.

Farmers in Germany have been protesting for weeks against the federal government's agricultural policies, including the planned cancellation of subsidies for the sector.

