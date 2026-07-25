Slap Dragon - "Mission Statement" - [Funk Rock]

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LIVE from a field
Slap Dragon is a Nashville-based band blending bluegrass, funk, soul, and improvisational energy into a groove-driven live experience
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@slapdragonband
Laura Berens - vocals
Scott Mulvahill - bass
Joe Xiques - mandolin
Madison George - drums
Heaven McCoury - guitar