Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ozien VS. Flat Earth #Drone Footage
channel image
Kyle Adams
11 Subscribers
50 views
Published 17 hours ago

Ozien thinks he was able to view the curvature of the earth with his drone...


Kyle's cut and input on a flat earth debate featured on Modern Day Debates

Here is a link to the full debate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faBwaMIWUOA

Keywords
flat earthglobebusterskyle adamsabolish nasaozien talks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket