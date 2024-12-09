❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week December 2-8, 2024

▪️Russian troops continue to carry out pinpoint strikes on the enemy's energy infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine. As a result of several drone attacks, substations in Ternopil and Rivne regions were temporarily cut off, leading to power outages.



▪️For the first time in a long while, the use of a Russian uncrewed boat on a target on the coast of Odessa Region has been reported. The explosion occurred in the port of Odessa, causing fire.



▪️Ukrainian units again attacked rear facilities in several regions of Russia. One of the UAVs hit a building in Grozny, while another was shot down on its approach to the Kapustin Yar training range in the Astrakhan Oblast.



▪️For the first time in a long while, the enemy used uncrewed boats to raid the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. The bulk of them were sunk near Sevastopol. Three more drones that had broken through to Kerch were destroyed near Kamysh-Burunskaya Bay.



▪️On the Kursk direction, Ukrainian units are attempting attacks in the Sudzhansky district, using Leopard 2A6 tanks, among other things. The enemy is stopped on the southern outskirts of Dar'ino. Armored vehicles are destroyed by drone strikes.



▪️At the same time in the Sudzhansky district fighting continues in Novoivanovka and Pogrebki. On the opposite flank, members of assault units knocked the enemy out of the eastern outskirts of Plekhovo, advancing in the direction of Guevo.



▪️In the Slobozhanske direction near Vovchansk and Hlyboke, there were no significant changes in the configuration of the front line during the week. A Russian drone sprayed an incendiary mixture over Ukrainian positions on the state border line north of Veterynarne.



▪️In the Kup'yans'k-Svatove direction, Russian troops are improving their tactical position along the Oskil River near Kruhlyakivka. In the eastern part of Kup'yans'k, fighting continued near the industrial zone, where a Russian armored group was again attacked.



Source @rybar





