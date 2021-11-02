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The Church At Thyatira study in the Revelation video number 4 what it means for your future
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20 views • November 02, 2021
Prophecy teacher Frank DiMora in video number 4 covers the Church At Thyatira. This Church is found in Revelation chapter 2 verses 18-29. There is no question we are living in the end times so if you never studied the Book of Revelation you need to know what is about to happen not only to you but the entire world. Think this is a joke? You better look at see what Jesus has to say to you about your future.
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