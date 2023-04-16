Clay Clark Ties the Current Patriot War Into the Book of Reveloution

Clay Clark, from 'The Thrive Time Show' and 'Reawaken America tour', and I discuss mRNA injections, mRNA being put into our our poultry and beef supply, social credit scores, centralized digital banking currency, nano particles under your skin and how it all ties into the spiritual warfare, good v. evil, and the Book of Revelation. >> SHARE | SUBSCRIBE | FOLLOW <<If you'd like to check out Clay's book, more information on ALL the things, or information on the next reawaken america tour (Miami, 5-12/13) you can visit TimeToFreeAmerica.com You can subscribe and follow Patriot Strong on Bitchute, Brigheton, Rumble or anywhere you can stream podcasts. Find out all the hot topics and events around the world by following on telegram t.me/PatriotStrongPodcastStay tuned for the link! PS. Peep #TinFoilHatFactory and their fact of the day. Show Crystal Lynn Caesar + Jeff McAbee and TFHF some love and shop at TinFoilHatFactory.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.