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North Korea witnesses grave covid-19 numbers, one confirmed death due to outbreak World News
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60 views • May 16, 2022
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North Korea what appeared to be a muted onset of Covid-19 has exploded in just one day. A day after the North Korea reported its first cases of covid-19 at least one person confirmed to have the virus has died while hundreds of thousands have shown symptoms of fever.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM5aqF9m8bk
North Korea what appeared to be a muted onset of Covid-19 has exploded in just one day. A day after the North Korea reported its first cases of covid-19 at least one person confirmed to have the virus has died while hundreds of thousands have shown symptoms of fever.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM5aqF9m8bk
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