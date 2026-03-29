In Tel Aviv, the police dispersed a protest against war with Iran, reports Al Jazeera. (last night?)

According to one of the organizers, about 1,500 people participated in the action.

The co-chair of the Standing Together movement, Alon-Lee Green, stated that the police "violently dispersed" the protesters.

He added that the actions of the security forces "will not stop" the participants of the action, and promised to continue protests against war and the government.

Adding:

Circulating images of the American E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft (destroyed) that was targeted in the Iranian attacks on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

UPDATE: First images emerging from Prince Sultan Air Base show the E-3 Sentry AWACS was not merely damaged, it was destroyed.

The aircraft carries an estimated value of $500 million. The US operates only 16 in its entire fleet, they cannot be replaced.