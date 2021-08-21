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Trudeau... No threats.. now talking about choice.. another puppet trying to con you into killing yourself
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150 views • August 21, 2021
This guy threatens, then tries begiling.. He needs to be removed so humans can move on... Alot of our friends and families have fallen for this BS and will be dieing or worse soon. These gov. puppets needs to move on and let us govern ourselves. Without the fear.
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